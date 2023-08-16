April 7 Shooter is now in Custody

× Expand Among those on hand for the IOP Police Department’s Aug. 14 press conference were, left to right, IOP Police Department Lt. Robert Forsythe; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Senior Agent Anthony Sampson; Charleston Police Department Lt. James Byrne; IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett; Charleston County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Craven; and Summerville Police Department Capt. Chris Hirsch.

The Isle of Palms Police Department has made its fifth and most important arrest connected to a shooting on the beach April 7. Police Chief Kevin Cornett announced at a press conference Aug. 14 that the person who fired the shots, injuring five people, is now in custody.

Charleston Police Department officers arrested 18-year-old Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Singleton, a Summerville High School senior, was arrested more than four months after the incident, which occurred at around 5:20 p.m. on the beach near 1140 Ocean Blvd. IOP police officers were on the beach responding to a physical disturbance when gunfire broke out. Three other teens were previously charged with firearms violations, but, at the press conference, Cornett said he was certain that Singleton was the shooter. Another person was previously charged with disorderly conduct.

Singleton, who apparently arrived on and left the island in a stolen vehicle, was among a large number of teenagers who were on the beach for “senior skip day.”

According to Cornett, the arrest of Singleton resulted from a cooperative effort of the IOP Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville Police Departments and the FBI. He added that in addition to sharing information with other law enforcement agencies, his department also studied videos taken by people who were on the beach at the time to help solve the case.

“The swift resolution of this case would not have been possible without the invaluable assistance provided by citizens who came forward with crucial information,” Cornett said in a press release. “We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and collaborative efforts of our partner agencies.”

“The Isle of Palms Police Department would like to reassure the community that we will continue to work diligently to maintain public safety and foster a secure environment for all those who live, work and play in Isle of Palms,” he added.

Cornett couldn’t say whether the shooting was gang-related, and he indicated that the investigation would continue.

“Anybody who hurts anybody – we will hold them responsible. Anybody we identify will be charged,” he commented.

Since the April 7 incident, the Isle of Palms City Council authorized the Police Department to spend up to $150,000 on security-related equipment. The Department has purchased a prison transport van; a drone and helipad; and security cameras and established a canine unit.