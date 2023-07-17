Attention Island Parents! Free Sip & Savor Wine Tasting

The Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program is hosting a free wine tasting event on August 31st @ 5:30-7:30pm at Isle of Palms Exchange Club. This event is intended for parents to gather and discuss events and programs they would like to see implemented in the community in order to make their neighborhoods safer, more enriched, developed, fun, and easier to support high-value community-based programs.

The portfolio of wines at the event will be presented by Maze Row Wine Merchant.

The LENS program is happy to offer programs that add value and informative experiences for young island families. We do this through our “LENS Lieutenants” program which provide early notices of programs and an opportunity for participants to helps us prioritize initiatives. The event is free to adults 21+ who are members of the IOP LENS Lieutenants program. If you are interested in attending but are not already a member, please click here to enroll before registering for the event here.

