Avoiding the Summer Slide

It's August, and we're in the midst of summer. Kids are out of school, enjoying endless slumber parties, video games, and outdoor activities. However, with this break from traditional learning environments, experts warn of "the summer slide," where students lose some of their achievement gains from the previous school year. According to Alicia Hughes, Executive Director of South Carolina Connections Academy, studies indicate that students can lose over a month's worth of learning during the summer break.

“The best way to prevent the summer slide and get kids interested in learning is to find creative ways to practice reading, writing, and math on a weekly basis,” said Hughes. “Incorporating education into your kids’ summer vacation doesn’t have to look like sitting at a desk and filling out worksheets.”

Some of Hughes’s favorite ways of engaging kids and getting them excited about summer learning include:

Turning Vacations into Learning Experiences.

Anywhere your family might choose to travel for summer vacation comes with loads of opportunities for kids to immerse themselves in their environment and foster curiosity about different cultures and experiences.

“I often hear from families at South Carolina Connections Academy that these real-life experiences are also helpful during the school year too, since our curriculum gives them flexibility throughout the year to go on trips that take what their kids are learning in the virtual classroom and bring it to life,” said Hughes.

Playing Educational Games

Summer days can be quite long with kids out of school and out of their typical routines. Throughout these long, summer days, it’s not uncommon for kids to find themselves suffering from the well-known malady of boredom.

“What better way to keep kids busy and engaged by practicing reading, writing, and math with fun games,” said Hughes. “There are endless opportunities for game-based learning in the summer.”

Hughes recommends thought-provoking games such as Scrabble or Bananagrams to

build their spelling and vocabulary skills. She also recommends using these educational games as a way to keep kids active with creative math exercises at the pool or park.

“Have kids swim or run to retrieve items and have them add or multiply their numbers,” said Hughes. “On a road trip or running errands? Entertain younger children by asking them to read road signs and billboards or to count all the animals or red cars they see.”

Taking Advantage of your Local Community

“Don't forget all that your local communities have to offer this summer,” said Hughes.

Families on the islands have enriching learning opportunities right in their backyard. Consider having them research island wildlife or take a day trip to Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island or a ferry ride to Fort Sumter, located in the Charleston Harbor, or schedule a visit for story time at the Johns Island Library.

Islanders can also head into Charleston to explore the many museums, historic sites and libraries available, such as the Avery Research Center or the Charleston Museum.

Outside of using what you already have at your fingertips, there are many other tools and resources parents and students can use to avoid the summer slide.

Many museums, including the Louvre, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and the Boston Children’s Museum, also offer self-guided online exhibits and virtual tours for kids to explore from home.

In some cases, it may be more beneficial for students to enroll in an official summer school program. Official programs may be the best resource for kids who need to boost their skills or for those who would prefer to gain credits toward graduation. While most online school programs are now coming to a close, parents and students can begin researching options for next summer.

The best way to avoid the summer slide is to have play and education work synergistically.

“At the end of the day, while students may benefit from educational activities during their break, it’s important to remember that summer is an essential time for kids to rest, recharge, and prepare for the next school year,” said Hughes. “So much of learning happens away from a desk, so it’s easier than you may think to keep children learning during summer.”

“I like to think of avoiding the summer slide as achieving the perfect integration of playing and learning,” concluded Hughes. Rather than setting guidelines to find a balance between playing and learning, [...] I always recommend leaning into your kids’ interests and hobbies by finding learning opportunities that genuinely excite them. For example, if your child is taking swimming lessons, it could be a good time to watch documentaries or read books on the history of the sport or famous swimmers, and if your child is interested in hiking, find a South Carolina coastal ecology guidebook to bring with you on your next adventure to identify local plant species and animals.”

The amount of time spent learning over the summer will vary based on each student's unique needs, academic goals, and circumstances. The essential factor is finding what works best for each student and incorporating their interests and fun summer activities into the learning process.