Beach Incident Update #3

The Isle of Palms Police Department, (IOPPD) several law enforcement agencies around the Charleston Tri-County area and other state and federal agencies are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, April 7, 2023, on the beach near the Isle of Palms County Park. Students from area schools were gathered on the beach for ‘Senior Skip Day’ when the incident took place. An altercation resulted in the shooting of six individuals- one of which remains in the hospital in stable condition. The other five victims have been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two individuals have been charged in the incident- one 16-year-old for unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen fire alarm. The second individual arrested is an 18-year-old who was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm. IOPPD has not confirmed if either individual was involved in the shooting.

A heightened police presence had already been implemented on the beach prior to the incident, due to many area schools being on spring break. Once the IOPPD was notified of ‘Senior Skip Day’ taking place on the beach, more officers from around the area were called on to assist.

Isle of Palms City leadership held a press conference and emergency meeting on Saturday, April 8, 2023. City officials are extremely thankful for the swift response of Isle of Palms first responders and all area agencies’ support during the incident and the ongoing investigation.

The city will continue to meet to discuss strategies to mitigate risks on the beach moving forward.

IOPPD is asking everyone with any information, photo or video footage related to the incident to call its Emergency Tip Line at (843) 529-3750. The public is also encouraged to visit the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry website at www.5541111.com to submit an anonymous tip. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (843) 554-1111.

Updates will continue to be provided on the City’s Facebook page: City of Isle of Palms and website at iop.net.

The IOP Police Department will also provide updates on its Facebook Page: Isle of Palms Police Department

Watch the City Council Emergency meeting here: https://www.youtube.com/live/SFMU7sy6NZg?feature=share