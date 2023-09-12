Beach Restoration Update For September 12, 2023

Crews are scheduled to complete the emergency dune restoration efforts later this week at the following beach access paths:

Public Beach Access 1B

Public Beach Access 2A

Public Beach Access 3A

Emergency dune repairs are still underway on the Breach Inlet end island. Crews will relocate to Beachwood East to repair the dunes in areas with emergency conditions. Safety is the city’s top priority during this cleanup. Please do not climb on or walk near eroded dunes in violation of city ordinances and stay clear of work vehicles.

Please monitor iop.net and this page for updates.