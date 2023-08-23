Beat the Heat with Creative Activities for Kids in Charleston!

× Expand wider images - beat the heat

As August rolls around, the back-to-school buzz fills the air for many parents. But if your little ones aren't quite ready for the classroom, the challenge becomes keeping them engaged during the stifling summer heat. This season, I've dedicated myself to researching and testing various activities with my little companion, all while dodging the sun's intense rays. And the best part? These activities cater to kids of all ages, ensuring even the parents have a blast!

Museum Magic

Let’s talk museums! The museum experience can make for a fun, interactive afternoon for both child and parent. It doesn’t have to be dreadful for any of the family, especially not in Charleston! The Children’s Museum is located right downtown and offers programs for children of all ages, Tuesdays through Sundays. Each program is structured around various age groups and developmental stages. This adventure is sure encourage their creativity and get their wheels turning.

If you’re hoping for a museum experience that might also be a little more entertaining for the adults, the Gibbes Art Museum is a win-win for kids and parents! The museum occasionally hosts Family Storytime, returning from hiatus after Covid, in collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library. Gibbes also offers classes and workshops for kids of all ages. Time to nurture your babies inner Monet!

Beyond Screens: Library Delights

Though kids now might often prefer videos on iPads or games on their tablets, there’s just something about a library that can’t be replaced by modern day technology. The Charleston Public Library offers baby, toddler, preschool and family story time for kids of all ages! Each story time offers an hour of stories, songs, and rhymes that will support your child’s development at any stage at various locations across Charleston.

Curious Minds: Aquariums and More

The North Charleston Fire Museum & Education Center is open Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm and is free for kids under the age of 12! The museum offers educational activities, exhibits that give a glimpse into the life of a firefighter, and an exhibit of the largest collection of professionally restored American LaFrance fire apparatus in the country. Safe to say this museum flames to please! If the kiddos get a little too intrigued by the fire hose and want some outdoor water activity, check out the state-of-the-art South Carolina Aquarium. The aquarium offers 13 different exhibits on property, including ocean, mountain forest and coastal plains exhibits, as well as a touch tank and a saltmarsh aviary, and much more. The aquarium also features a Kids Coast, which allows your kids to learn nature-based concepts through free play and guided lessons about our planet and the animals that inhabit it. The aquarium has recently begun a renovation at the Charleston Maritime Center. The expansion will allow the Charleston Maritime Center to be transformed into the Boeing Learning Lab! Just another opportunity for our littles to discover just how fun learning can be.

Splash-tacular: Water Adventures

× Expand wider images - waterpark

Of course, I would be remiss to discuss beating the heat and not recommend the Whirlin Waters Adventure Waterpark, housed and run by Charleston County Parks. It would be a feat (though possible) to fit all of the fun that the waterpark has to offer in one day. From a lazy river, the 27,000 square foot “Big Kahuna” wave pool, a 300 foot long water slide and so much more, it will be nearly impossible for the kids to get bored… Though, knowing our kiddos, also possible.

Seize the Summer

Though the summer vacation days are dwindling, the blaze of the August Charleston sun refuses to quit and trying to think of activities that will be entertaining, educational and keep our littles cool can be daunting to say the least. These heat beating activities are sure to keep your kids happy and your memories forming. Of course, don’t forget about the ice cream cone to keep the happy smiles on their faces. That is what it’s all about after all, right?