Ben Sawyer Bridge - Closed to Motor Vehicle Traffic

Good evening Island residents,

At approximately 5:20 pm today the Ben Sawyer opened for a watercraft. Once the vessel cleared the bridge, the operator attempted to close and restore movement for motor vehicles. However, due to an electrical malfunction the bridge would not lock into place. Therefore, SC703 northbound and southbound over the Ben Sawyer Bridge is closed to motor vehicles until further notice. Mechanical personnel are enroute to assist with the problem. However, there is no estimate of when the bridge will reopen to motor vehicle traffic.

Should you need to travel to or from Sullivan’s Island please consider using SC-517/Isle of Palms connector. Likewise, you can monitor the traffic flow on SC-703 at www.511sc.org. Additionally, the local television media outlets are following the progress of repairs. Sullivan’s Island Police Department officers are on scene directing traffic.

Regards,

Andy