Brown Fox Coffee to Host Halloween Themed Golden Retriever Meet-Up

October Golden Hour will be graciously hosted by Brown Fox Coffee on Saturday, October 28 @ 12:30 PM!

A pup costume contest will begin @ 1 PM sharp! Entry for the contest is $5 (which will be applied towards our vendor fee & prizes!). To enter, please DM @goldenhourchs on instagram your name & pup’s name. The coordinators will then share details for the entry fee. The sign up deadline is next Wednesday, October 25.

About Golden Hour Charleston:

Golden Hour Charleston is a monthly golden retriever meet-up on the beach at Sullivan's Island. Co-founders Hannah Shaffer and Kendra Nedell launched the group back in March 2023 after their dogs, Brinkley and Eddy, became best friends. Now, almost 30 golden retrievers have joined in on the giant playdate event every month making it the perfect social gathering for dogs and owners alike.