Calm Class on the Beach July 18th and 25th

1-hour Sunset Calm Class presented by Tina Jackson with The Holisitc Chick

The donation based 1-hour Sunset Calm Class focuses on calming the mind and body using an array of techniques for that peaceful feeling we all love. Come and be part of our community!

Here's what to expect (it will always vary slightly):

Light movement.

Delicate touch.

Soothing breathwork.

Relaxing mediation.

My goal is that you walk out saying...ahhhh...I needed that!

Donation based class every Tuesday in July at Station 26 Sullivan's Island from 7:00-8:00 pm.

$﻿10 donation is suggested with cash or Venmo when you get there.

I﻿f you are looking at the ocean from the walkway, we will be on the right side.

Bring something to lay on and whatever else makes you comfortable.

O﻿lder kids are welcome.

Always register if you plan to go so I can notify you if the location changes due to bad weather (it would move to Daniel Island).

B﻿ook your own Calm Class for adults or the 2-hour Release Workshop. theholisticchick.com