Can a beach walk save your life? Studies say yes.

If you've ever enjoyed a sunrise stroll along the vibrant beaches of Isle of Palms or Sullivan's Island, you already know that you're leading a lucky life. It turns out that the scientific community would agree. A slew of studies show that exercising outdoors not only improves physical health, it can also impact longevity, sharpen your mind, and enhance your social life. Here on South Carolina's barrier islands, where residents can get their hearts pumping alongside the sound crashing waves, the undulating dance of the tides, and the sharp, exuberant calls of seagulls, nature is more than just a beautiful backdrop: a beach walk can actually change your life.

Got five minutes?

That's right, it only takes five minutes to start receiving the benefits of perambulation. A recent study by Columbia University found that the negative health effects of sitting a desk all day can be significantly reduced by simply getting up once every half hour and walking around for five minutes. Researchers found that these five-minute "exercise snacks" lowered participants' blood sugar and blood pressure. Effects also included improvements in mood and reduction of fatigue. Whether you're one of the many people who have recently relocated to the islands' sunnier climes to work remotely or you've always had a beachfront home office, take advantage of the Lowcountry's exquisite environment and boost your body's long-term health by setting an alarm at your workstation that reminds you to take breaks and go outside.

Build a Better Brain

Concentrating on a tough problem? Turn that 5-minute walk into a 15-minute stroll and find yourself returning home with improved concentration and focus. A study published in Scientific Reports found that the outdoor element of exercise was a key component to improved brain function. Subjects in the experiment who walked outside demonstrated better reaction time on a cognitive task upon returning to the lab than those who simply walked on a treadmill. The outdoor exercisers also showed increased attention levels. (Though the study is clear to point out that any exercise -- outside or inside -- is good for you, so don't ditch that Pelaton just yet.) Whether you're studying for school, prepping for a work presentation, or enjoying your golden years, your brain will benefit from a good workout. Start your day with a challenging crossword puzzle -- then head to the beach, doctors' orders.

Invigorate Your Social Life

Happiness may be contagious wherever you are, but it certainly seems to spread more quickly beneath the South Carolina sunshine. One study found that people who took their exercise routines outdoors had longer social interactions. People who enjoyed an outdoor activity with friends were also more likely to express a desire to exercise again. If you're trying to create a new fitness routine, ask a friend to join you for a better chance of success. If you're new to the islands and haven't found your group of friends just yet, check out the Isle of Palms Recreation Department's list of group activities to find active people ready to extend some of the Lowcountry's famous Southern hospitality.

Beyond the Beach

Beach walks aren't all that the islands have to offer, of course. For a change of pace, head to Wild Dunes with your buddies for a round of golf. History buffs can take a tour of Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's for a walk through history. Wherever you choose to stroll, you can feel good about the benefits to your body, mind, and spirit. Just remember to open your front door every day to soak in the benefits of the coastal environment. It only takes five minutes to get started.

