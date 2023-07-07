× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

We're happy to have Canine Police Sandy join the Isle Of Palms Police Department and Isle of Palms community. Here are some quick facts about Sandy:

-Malinois / Shepherd mix

-Has gone through an extensive evaluation and selection process

-Her police work will include various tasks, such as: tracking suspects, locating

missing persons, searching for evidence and illegal narcotics

-She and her handler have undergone extensive training to prepare for the unique challenges faced by law enforcement canines

-Training includes obedience, agility, tracking, article search, and narcotics detection

-Will help IOPPD enhance its capabilities and improve response times

-She loves you all but asks that you only approach if her handler gives permission

Welcome to the family Sandy!