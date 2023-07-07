1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
We're happy to have Canine Police Sandy join the Isle Of Palms Police Department and Isle of Palms community. Here are some quick facts about Sandy:
-Malinois / Shepherd mix
-Has gone through an extensive evaluation and selection process
-Her police work will include various tasks, such as: tracking suspects, locating
missing persons, searching for evidence and illegal narcotics
-She and her handler have undergone extensive training to prepare for the unique challenges faced by law enforcement canines
-Training includes obedience, agility, tracking, article search, and narcotics detection
-Will help IOPPD enhance its capabilities and improve response times
-She loves you all but asks that you only approach if her handler gives permission
Welcome to the family Sandy!