Captain Jeff Swain Graduates From FBI National Academy

× Expand City of Isle of Palms Police Captain Jeff Swain

Isle of Palms (IOP) Police Captain Jeff Swain graduated from the FBI National Academy (FBINA) on March 16, 2023, as a member of the 285th session. On March 28, 2023, he was also recognized by IOP’s city employees, City Council and community members during a City Council meeting.

Swain appears to be the first attendee sent to this training by the Isle of Palms Police Department, where he is assigned as the captain over operations. The department now has two graduates from the academy, including Police Chief Kevin Cornett (270th session).

“We are very proud of Captain Swain and his achievements. We are excited to see him return and share the knowledge that he has obtained over the last ten weeks,” Cornett said.

Swain decided to apply to the FBI National Academy after learning how the education it provides could benefit a police department and the community it serves.

“We all know how great of an opportunity attending the [FBI National] academy is,” Swain said. “Chief Cornett realized the importance and the impact it can have on your department and your career. I thank him for recommending it because it was a great experience.”

The process from application to acceptance took Swain around two years, giving him some time to prepare for the road ahead. The hardest part during training was being away from his family.

Classes at the academy typically consist of approximately 300 law enforcement professionals from around the world. Captain Swain is one of just four attendees from South Carolina. The process to attend the FBINA is highly competitive, and statistics show that fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program. The program is known internationally for its academic excellence. These law enforcement professionals attend a ten-week session at the FBI training facility in Quantico, Virginia. Training courses consist of advanced communication, leadership, forensic science, fitness training, and other topics that help law enforcement professionals grow in the field.

The FBINA was created in 1935 as the Police Training School to serve as a bridge that connects state and local law enforcement to international law enforcement. The partnerships the FBI forms with students and their individual agencies as a result of the program foster mutual understanding and trust that are essential to law enforcement’s collective efficacy, agility, and resiliency in the face of evolving threats locally, nationally, and worldwide. Approximately 54,000 law enforcement professionals representing local, county, tribal, state, military, and federal law enforcement agencies from the United States have graduated from the FBI National Academy since its founding. More than 150 nations are also represented among the FBINA alumni.

Swain is originally from Florida, but grew up on the coast of South Carolina, in Charleston. He graduated from the University of South Carolina- Columbia, where he majored in criminal justice. While taking classes and working as a security guard at nearby hotels, he discovered that law enforcement was his calling.

He served as deputy sheriff in Richland County after college, then later served as a police officer in New York City. After a few years, he and his family decided to move back to the Charleston area, where they vacationed frequently while up north.

“It's [IOP] a good place to be a cop. I know because I’ve been to other places. We have community support here, great facilities, support from City Hall, and of course, the location is one of a kind.”

On behalf of the City, IOP City Administrator Desirée Fragoso acknowledged Swain’s devotion.

“Captain Swain’s graduation from the FBI Academy is a testament to his hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community. I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment and grateful for his continued service to the Isle of Palms,” Fragoso said.

Swain said that although working in other cities has given him a unique perspective and well-rounded work experience, being a graduate of the FBI National Academy has brought his career to new heights. Using what he learned at the academy, he plans to implement several programs, including a fitness program for officers.

“A well-run police department is going to greatly impact the community,” Swain said. “I think that’s the crux of the FBI Academy. They’re emphasizing ways you can make a police department perform at its best.”

Swain has served the IOP Police Department for 13 years. He looks forward to its growth for the betterment of island residents and visitors.