Celebrate a Chucktown Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is one of the final weekends of the summer months and is a great opportunity to check off the remaining items on your summer bucket list. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day is meant to recognize America’s workforce and the contributions they have made to our country’s success and well-being. In other words, it’s a federal holiday that embodies the saying “work hard, play hard.” And, when it comes to playing hard, Charleston offers ample opportunities for America’s workforce to celebrate this holiday in both traditional and out-of-the-box ways.

BBQ Fans

Charleston’s barrier islands and sandy beaches offer locals and tourists alike one last chance to end the summer with a splash, soaking up the sun and surfing the waves. Those looking for more traditional Labor Day activities have a full day to hit up the beaches of Sullivan’s Island or Isle of Palms and close out the day with a meal from Home Team BBQ to enjoy some mouthwatering barbeque including plates, platters and sandwiches along with some tasty sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw and collard greens.

For those looking for a not-so-traditional way of ending their summer with a bang, the city is full of unique ways to let your hair down and celebrate your hard work.

Nature Buffs

If you’re looking for a new, family friendly way to celebrate Labor Day this year, consider the Shelling Expedition on Monday, Sept. 4 with Kiawah Island Golf Resort at Andell Bluff. The Shelling Expedition is a two-hour tour of South Carolina’s coastal ecosystem along the barrier island of Kiawah. For this event, the resort does encourage photos and shell collecting. The resort does, however, place limits on shell collecting to preserve the ecosystem of the state’s barrier islands.

“South Carolina’s coastal ecosystem provides a variety of unique and interesting marine mollusks,” reads Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s event page. “Accessible only by boat, our naturalists will escort you to a remote barrier island known for its abundance of shells.”

Multiple parties will be on board for this event; however, private expeditions are available upon request. The expedition runs from 3:45 to 5:45 and those interested can make reservations.

Music Lovers

For the Labor Day weekend live music lover, look no further than Edisto Beach, the Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island or The Windjammer on Isle of Palms. The Edisto Beach Shag Festival runs through Labor Day weekend from September 1-3. The Shag Festival features arts and crafts, food vendors, Shag lessons and live music. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear music from the Carolina Coast Band, DJ Pat Patterson, the East Coast Party Band, The Entertainers, Shag Dotorz and the Shiftin’ Gears Band. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate. Learn more about the Edisto Beach Shag Festival.

The Credit One Stadium will also have a variety of artists playing over Labor Day weekend including 3 Doors Down on Friday, September 1 at 7:30 pm as well as Train on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 pm. Those interested can purchase tickets through the Credit One Stadium website.

We would be amiss if we didn’t highlight one of Charleston’s entertainment staples. What would a Labor Day weekend on the islands be without a trip to the Windjammer? The Windjammer will be hosting 49 Winchester on the NUTRL Beach Stage on Friday, September 1 at 6 pm, Conner Smith on the NUTRL Beach Stage on Saturday, September 2 at 6 pm and Broken Hearts with an ultimate Tom Petty Tribute on the NUTRL Beach Stage on Sunday, September 3 at 6 pm.

Other Labor Day Weekend activities to mark on your calendar include the Artwalk on Friday, September 1, from 5 to 8 pm; The Brubeck Brothers Quartet on Friday, September 1, at the Charleston Music Hall from 8 pm; Music on the Green on September 1, from 6 to 9pm; Weekend Wine Down on September 2, at Deep Water Vineyard; and the Fo Daniels concert at the Music Farm on Friday, September 1 at 8 pm.

No matter your preferred method of celebration, the Holy City offers it all, from beaches and barbeques to art and live music. There is no better place to kick back and enjoy your Labor Day weekend. The city and surrounding areas are full of unique experiences where locals and tourists alike can make memories in fun ways and enjoy traditional, or not-so-traditional, Labor Day activities with friends and family.