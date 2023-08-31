Charleston Area National Park Sites Return to Normal Operations After Hurricane Idalia

× Expand NPS Photo/Nicole Boyd Battery Jasper at Fort Moultrie

Following the passing of Hurricane Idalia, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site have resumed normal operating hours as of noon Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Fort Sumter, Fort Sumter Visitor Center, and Fort Moultrie are open 7-days a week. Charles Pinckney is open Friday to Sunday, while the grounds are open Wednesday to Sunday.

For more information about Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, visit www.nps.gov/fosu and www.nps.gov/chpi or follow the park on Facebook.

