Charleston County Public Library Recognized Nationally by Gale/Library Journal as a Library Defying the Odds

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been recognized nationally by Gale and the Library Journal as a Library Defying the Odds. The library received Honorable Mention in the inaugural award for its various programs, services, and partnerships created to target food insecurity in Charleston County.

“This award is an honor, demonstrating how libraries meet the needs of their communities in critical and sometimes unexpected ways,” said Angela Craig, CCPL Executive Director. “At our core, CCPL will always be a community connector.”

The Libraries Defying the Odds award recognizes libraries around the country that have “used creative problem solving, activated community support, forged strong partnerships, and otherwise found new ways to overcome barriers and meet the needs of the people they serve.”

“When COVID-19 amplified disparities across the country, libraries stepped in to help where their communities needed them the most,” said Lisa Peet, Library Journal Executive Editor. “CCPL exemplifies the critical ways – beyond checking out books and answering reference questions – that libraries serve our communities.”

CCPL identified a community need to fill food gaps and address related health risks, such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes, in an ongoing, sustainable way. This began with a partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) that distributed over 13,000 pounds of free, fresh produce through giveaways at various library branches. CCPL continued working with the LCFB, as well as Healthy Tri-County, to develop its Free and Fresh Community Fridge program, which provides free fruits and vegetables through refrigerators at branches in communities with the highest need (fridges are currently located at the St. Paul’s Hollywood and Otranto Road libraries). In-kind donations from the community, in addition to grants and partnerships with local organizations such as the South Carolina Stingrays and Roper St. Francis Healthcare, help keep the fridges stocked, and there are no eligibility requirements for using the program.

“Take what you need, leave what you can,” said Kathleen Montgomery, CCPL Associate Director of Community Engagement. “These fridges, and the resources they provide, truly belong to the community.”

Since the program’s launch, CCPL has given away more than 93,000 pounds of produce and, going forward, hopes to develop partnerships with local farms as well as add another fridge location at the Keith Summey North Charleston Library, which is in a low-income and food insecure area. The new library opened in April 2023 and provides educational programs centered on food literacy. The branch is even equipped with a classroom kitchen and hydroponic garden.

To ensure sustainability of the program, CCPL is currently soliciting more partnerships and donations before launching a new fridge. The program, however, is here to stay.

“It’s a blessing!” says one Free and Fresh user. “It helps low-income people and provides healthy food in these critical times when food prices have increased beyond belief.”

For more information on the Free and Fresh Community Fridge program, including how to support the program through food or monetary donations, visit ccpl.org/freeandfresh.

To learn more about the Libraries Defying the Odds Award, visit libraryjournal.com.

