What is Postpartum Depression?

The transition to motherhood is a profound and life-altering experience, one that is often portrayed through the lens of joy and boundless love. However, beneath the surface of this exhilarating journey, many new mothers grapple with a silent, yet dramatically impactful adversary: postpartum depression (PPD).

This insidious condition, characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion in the weeks or months following childbirth, affects a staggering number of women. In fact, according to the American Psychological Association, approximately 1 in 7 women will experience postpartum depression, making it one of the most prevalent complications of childbirth.

A Beacon of Hope

It is against this troubling backdrop that Charleston Postpartum Support emerges as a beacon of hope and healing, providing vital support to mothers navigating the treacherous waters of postpartum depression in the tri-county areas. It is this group that deserves spotlight and recognition in their battle in ensuring that new moms that they aren’t struggling alone.

We will explore the significance of Charleston Postpartum Support, its mission, and the invaluable resources it offers to empower and uplift mothers during their most vulnerable moments.

The Ruth Rhoden Craven Foundation established Postpartum Support Charleston in 2000, after Ruth, a brand-new mother, suffered from postpartum depression and succumbed to the illness, taking her own life. To help mothers, Ruth’s own mother, Helena Bradford and her childhood friends, Elaine and Mary Anna, formed The Ruth Rhoden Craven Foundation.

Elaine Deakyne's Impact

The mission of the foundation has always been clear – to provide support and resources to women and their families who are in the depths of maternal mental illnesses. For 17 years, the foundation grew and reached many mothers simply through volunteers and donors. In 2017, Postpartum Support Charleston brought on Executive Director, Elaine Deakyne to further their reach.

In the time Elaine has been with the foundation, it has grown tremendously, raising over $46,000 in 2018 with their annual Moms’ Run. One year after Elaine joined the team, the Mom Mentor Program was introduced, allowing moms who have come out of the other side of postpartum illness to act as peer support for moms who are in the trenches of postpartum illness, experiencing similar feelings that their individual Mom Mentor once did.

I had the privilege of conversing with Elaine, whose unwavering dedication to the organization's mission and her inspiring commitment to supporting new mothers appear to be the driving forces behind her actions. Elaine's journey began when she encountered Postpartum Support Charleston while seeking a sense of community during her own battle with postpartum depression after the birth of her first child. In her quest for connection, she discovered a thriving community. For five years, Elaine served as a volunteer with the organization, and eventually, her passion and dedication led her to assume the role of Executive Director, solidifying her commitment to this vital cause.

Finding Peace in Programs

In 2018, the organization initiated a transformative initiative known as the "Weekly Mom Walks," which encouraged new mothers to come together, breathe in the outdoors, and engage in conversations with peers experiencing similar emotions.

Fast forward to 2021, when the organization introduced the innovative "Beyond Delivery Program." This program was designed to extend a helping hand to new mothers, delivering not only a wholesome lasagna but also a carefully curated infant care package.

One-On-One Support

Furthermore, Postpartum Support Charleston offers personalized one-on-one peer support for mothers through various channels such as phone calls, emails, home visits, and casual coffee meetings. Their hallmark lies in their commitment to meeting new mothers precisely where they are, both mentally and physically. Amber Weakley, the dedicated Outreach Coordinator, works tirelessly every day to ensure that new mothers are informed about the plethora of support resources available to them.

Postpartum Support Charleston provides an array of support groups and community engagement opportunities, all available on a weekly basis. These include a gardening group, a walking group, and a therapist-led support group. Additionally, in partnership with MUSC, the organization hosts a monthly art therapy session.

For those with demanding schedules, virtual support groups are conducted throughout the year, ensuring accessibility for even the busiest of mothers. Annually, Postpartum Support Charleston orchestrates two standout events: the Moms' Run at Philip Simmons High School and the fundraising event at The Post House Inn, known as "Lasagna Night." The proceeds from ticket sales for these events play a pivotal role in funding the meals and care packages delivered to new mothers, expanding the organization's reach to support up to 100 mothers each month.

More Good News to Come

The organization's impact in Charleston is already transforming lives, and its reach will only get bigger. The eagerly awaited next phase of “Beyond Delivery”, known as “Postpartum Planning”, is set to roll out for all new mothers this coming November.

This comprehensive program, available in both virtual and in-person formats, will be expertly guided by Amber Weakley, a postpartum doula and a therapist. A focal point highlighted by Elaine, the program's visionary leader, is the invaluable insight it offers on "finding your people." She emphasizes the significance of having at least one steadfast support person during the early stages of motherhood – someone you can rely on for simple tasks like holding your newborn to grant you a moment for self-care, as well as for more substantial matters, including safeguarding your mental well-being and stepping in when needed. Elaine's message to new mothers is unequivocal: "Know that you are not alone."

Know that you are not alone." -Elaine Deakyne

In a world that often feels fast paced and isolating or seems as though everyone else has it all together all the time, the Charleston Postpartum Support Center stands as a shining example of the glaring impact a compassionate community can have on the lives of mothers and families.

Through their unwavering commitment to providing guidance, understanding, and a safe space to share the joys and struggles of motherhood, this center demonstrates the immeasurable value of coming together to support one another. As we celebrate the incredible work of the Charleston Postpartum Support Center, may this act as a reminder that the bonds we create and nurture within our communities can be a lifeline for those in need, as we are never truly alone on this beautiful journey of motherhood. In our unity, strength, and compassion, we find the power to heal, to grow, and to thrive.