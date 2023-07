Calvary Chapel Mount Pleasant is hosting a yard sale on Saturday, August 12 from 8:00am - 12:00pm. Items for sale will include clothing, books, toys, paintings, and household items.

You’re invited to leisurely browse sale items while enjoying free refreshments and meeting some of the people at this new church in your community. The sale will be at 589 Belle Hall Parkway in Mount Pleasant. Learn more at the church: www.calvarychapelmountpleasant.org