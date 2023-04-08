City of Isle of Palms Provides Update on Beach Incident

The Isle of Palms (IOP) Police Department reported that on Friday, April 7, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., an altercation took place on the Isle of Palms beach- one of which resulted in a shooting near the Isle of Palms County Park. Six individuals were shot and have been transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries. Several individuals have been detained by IOPPD and the investigation is ongoing.

Several law enforcement agencies in Charleston County and the Tri-County area assisted and continue to assist the IOP Police Department with the investigation. The IOP Police Department reported that there was a large presence of high school students on the beach for “Senior Skip Day,” when the incident took place. The shooting caused long traffic delays and the closure of the beach due to law enforcement response. The IOP Connector also closed due to a collision on the Mount Pleasant side.

IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett reported that prior to the incident, the department increased the police presence on the beach due to many area schools being on spring break. The department plans to adjust the number of officers as needed for the remainder of the weekend.

The City of Isle of Palms held a press conference at 8 p.m. on April 7, 2023. Another press conference will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Public Safety Building on the island.

City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at noon.

Updates will continue to be provided on the City’s Facebook page: City of Isle of Palms and website at iop.net.

The IOP Police Department will also provide updates on its Facebook Page: Isle of Palms Police Department

The April 7 press conference is posted here.