City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host the Last Farmer’s Market of the 2023 Season

WHEN October 19, 2023 – Spooky, Kookie, Ghoulie Funfest TIME 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Isle of Palms Recreation Center (front lawn, under the Oaks)

WHAT City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the final Farmer’s Market for the 2023 season on October 19th. The Halloween themed market will include:

Local Farmers and Produce

Local artists, Crafters, and Photographers

Other Vendors, Booths, and Displays.

Live Music

Vendor Features and Highlights

Food Trucks

Specialty Food

Fairy Hair

FREE Family-friendly Activities – Balloon Art, Games, Face Painting, Scavenger Hunt

Playground

Open Play Recreation Fields and Courts

Free Gifts (while supplies last)

“Well, we have had an amazing season and we cannot wait to top it off with our special Halloween themed grand finale. Costumes, decorations, games, great music, delicious food, and snack options, over sixty vendor booths, fairy hair, FREE balloon art, face-painting, games, and more,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director. “It will be a howling’ fun time for all ages,” she continued.

The 2024 Farmer’s Market series will be the third Thursday of every month June – October.

Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.