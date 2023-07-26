Composting: Ecological Stewardship and Community Unity

In a world where screen time and technology seems to dominate daily life, there is an age-old practice that is making a profound comeback, bringing neighbors together, and fostering a sense of community like never before. In April, our island hosted a composting workshop at the Recreation Center. There residents learned how to take their food scraps to designated drop sites for free thanks to a regional partnership between the City of Charleston, Charleston County, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant.

Composting, the natural process of converting organic waste into nutrient-rich soil, is more than just a way to dispose of banana peels and yard clippings. It represents a profound shift in mindset, inspiring people of all ages to view waste as a valuable resource, rather than something to be discarded. These initiatives not only spread awareness about composting's ecological benefits but also encourage intergenerational knowledge-sharing, creating an opportunity for all ages to connect and learn from one another.

While composting does wonders for the environment, its impact on communities is equally noteworthy. The act of composting transcends individual households; it forges bonds within neighborhoods, creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond the confines of one's backyard. Neighbors collaborate, sharing tips and tricks, exchanging composting materials, and celebrating each other's successes as gardens thrive and flourish.

Even on the island, we are not immune to a fast-paced world where people are often disconnected. Through composting, we learn that our actions, however small, have the power to bring about profound change. It's not just about reducing waste and enriching our gardens; it's about cultivating a sense of belonging, shared responsibility, and the joy of nurturing something together.

As our Isle of Palms community embraces the art of composting, we sow the seeds of a brighter, greener future—one that is firmly rooted in togetherness, collective action, and the common goal of leaving behind a healthier island for generations to come.

ABOUT: Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.