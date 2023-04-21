Consider Dandelions For Their Medicinal Properties

Nature has a way of boosting our health in a variety of ways we may not be aware of in our modern-day lives. Most of us have likely heard the expression that we are all connected, and nature plays a large role in that connection as well.

For example, when the sun rises, it gives us a boost of cortisol to start our day, and the moonlight offers melatonin to help us relax. The sun powers our planet; without its heat, life on Earth would be unsustainable.

Plants need carbon dioxide, sun and water to thrive. We exhale carbon dioxide and plants supply us with the gas we need to survive – oxygen.

One example of nature’s nurturing is the “darling little dandelion” blossoming is our yards currently. Oftentimes, dandelions are seen as pesky little weeds. However, they are nudging us to harvest them for their medicinal purposes. In fact, dandelion is one of the most powerful herbs for liver detoxification, according to Ayurveda Medicine. Their bitter flavor will kick in what is known as “bitter reflex.” Once ingested, the phytonutrients signal the digestive system to secrete gastric acids. This stimulates digestive functioning connected to our gastrointestinal system. Dandelions are a cholagogue, “clearing the liver and gall bladder while removing cholesterol from the blood,” according to joyfulbelly.com.

The liver is our main organ for detoxification and our body’s primary filtration system. It only weighs about a pound but helps us break down fats, carbohydrates and proteins if it’s functioning properly. In any living organism, the liver is considered the metabolic center. If the liver is overburdened, it can become sluggish, leading to health risks.

Dandelions have been used as plant medicine for thousands of years for a variety of health challenges. They provide antioxidants, reduce inflammation, manage blood pressure, lower cholesterol and act as a diuretic.

The next time you see a patch of dandelions that hasn’t been infected with pesticides, snatch a few and try making tea with the flower, root or leaves. Nature is connected to our well-being, and adding this so-called weed is a perfect example relative to restoring our livers.

Sources used for this article are Johns Hopkins, the Cleveland Clinic, Joyfulbelly.com, ayuvedicbenefits.org and the multiple books on plant medicine in my personal library.