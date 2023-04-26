Controlling Sullivan’s Island Traffic

Work is underway on a project aimed at easing the traffic situation on Sullivan’s Island, not just for the summer months but permanently. According to Town Administrator Andy Benke, a soft median is being constructed on Station 22 1/2 St. Vehicles entering Sullivan’s Island in the lane closest to the center of Highway 703 will be required to turn left on Jasper Boulevard.

Those in the far-right lane can only turn right on Middle Street. They will not be able to turn left or continue straight to the beach. The work was scheduled for completion by April 28, weather permitting.