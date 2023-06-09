Country Singer Arrested On Isle Of Palms

Country music star Paul Cauthen was arrested on the Isle of Palms during the early morning hours of May 18.

According to IOP Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Matt Storen, Officer Ian Mobley was on duty at approximately 12:30 a.m. when he spotted a tour bus parked illegally near the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Pavilion Drive, not far from the city’s Public Safety Building. He also noticed “the strong odor of marijuana.”

There were other people on and near the bus, but only Cauthen, of Tyler, Texas, was arrested. He was transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Facility and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Storen said 111 grams of marijuana were found on the bus. He was later released on a $27,275 bond, with a court date set for July 7.

Cauthen, a singer and songwriter, launched his music career with a duo known as Sons of Fathers and has since released three albums as a solo artist, including “Country Coming Down” in April 2022.