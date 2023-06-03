Crafting Consciousness

Savannah Morris

At just 26 years old, Savannah Morris exudes a magnetic aura of self-love, reminding us to embark on our own journeys with compassion. With newfound confidence and contentment that surpass her wildest expectations, her transformation over the past four years has been truly extraordinary.

Originally from Louisville, KY, Morris embarked on a path that led her to graduate from Northern Kentucky University and return home in 2019. Yet, her homecoming was accompanied by a tumultuous phase filled with resistance and self-doubt. Despite possessing all the ingredients for success, including internships and a coveted degree, she found herself grappling with a crisis of confidence. A pervasive sense of unease seeped into every aspect of her life, leaving her questioning, "Is this really it? Is this how life is supposed to feel?"

Yet, from this place of struggle emerged a relentless determination to find guidance and purpose. Immersed in self-help books and podcasts, Morris discovered her first small victory when she witnessed the magic that unfolds when our actions are aligned with a positive mindset. This catapulted her journey to understanding the transformative power of positive affirmations. She began applying these newfound insights to her own life.

Amidst this journey of self-discovery, Morris found solace in jewelry making—a creative outlet and emotional retreat from the challenges of daily life. Thus, My Retreat Co. was born. While this new chapter unfolded, Morris consciously embraced the power of slowing down and allowing things to fall into place naturally. She took a break from pursuing other jobs and dedicated herself to crafting jewelry. In November 2019, she proudly showcased her handmade creations at her first jewelry pop-up event.

As Morris implemented small but profound changes in her thought patterns, she witnessed tangible results. The quest to understand the human mind deepened, leading her to explore how societal conditioning shapes our thinking and adaptation. A powerful alignment occurred in Morris's life, culminating in an opportunity to relocate from Kentucky to Charleston—the city of her dreams.

Reflecting on her journey, Morris emphatically declared:

Mindfulness is real—I am living proof of the results."

Will Buck Photography

Throughout the years, My Retreat Co. has evolved. In early 2023, Morris introduced private seashell jewelry making

classes, blending mindfulness and creative expression. These classes have quickly garnered tremendous interest and now boast waitlists for all upcoming events. Morris acknowledges that jewelry naturally elevates, offering a tangible reminder to grow during challenging times. By infusing intention into these pieces, they become symbols of resilience and personal transformation. However, she has always envisioned My Retreat Co. as more than just a jewelry brand. What initially sprouted during times of struggle has now blossomed into something centered around mindfulness and her deep-seated interest in coaching.

I can be the person for someone struggling that I once needed."

Even during her college years, she showcased her penchant for mentorship, leading sisterhood events and gatherings for the organizations she was involved in. She led small groups in her church to support individuals in vulnerable situations and mentored high school students.

Morris has always felt an innate desire to help others and has sensed a calling for something greater. While engrossed in her multitude of podcasts, a serendipitous encounter occurred in 2022 when she stumbled upon a snippet of a conversation about coaching. Although she missed the woman's name and the program being discussed, destiny intervened a year later when she recognized the same voice discussing a course called Yes Supply.

In a moment of absolute clarity, Morris made the decision to invest her time and finances into the course to obtain five certifications: Mindset Coaching, Neural Energetic Wiring, Neural Energetic Encoding, Emotional Freedom Techniques, and Hypnosis Practitioner.

With unwavering dedication, Morris devoted approximately 8 months to her certification journey. She joined a cohort and engaged in weekly sessions, collaborating with a diverse group of women from all over the world. Together, they learned how to teach and lead others to use mindfulness practices and awareness to create a life of fulfillment, joy, and abundance with ease. Morris gained insights along the way into how she could teach others how to create the reality he or she desired while applying the practice in her own life as a coach and client. Enthusiastically, Morris shared:

This experience took mindfulness to a whole new level."

Neuroplasticity, universal laws, and the concept of embodiment became frequent topics of discussion within the cohort. Morris reflected, "We delved into exploring who we wanted to become and the necessary steps to elevate to our higher selves."

Savannah Morris. Photo by: Rachel Ansley

With a desire to share the life-altering practices she has acquired; she has cleverly integrated her interest in coaching by designing an in-depth form for participants in her seashell jewelry making classes. Thoughtfully curated from her extensive studies, this form allows her to gain a deeper understanding of her attendees’ aspirations and intentions.

"The form is not meant to intimidate or overwhelm anyone," reassured Morris, before explaining that her ultimate goal is to one day create a digital resource. The mindfulness journals she has created and freely provided to her social media followers serve as a testament to her commitment to empower others.

One-on-one coaching sessions have become Morris's focus since obtaining her certifications. She believes that even the smallest changes have the power to create significant impact. Morris is passionate about building a community and developing programs accessible to all. Currently accepting clients for mentorship, Morris guides individuals seeking transitions and a deeper experience of life. Avoiding the confines of therapy, she offers personalized guidance, leading them towards their next level of growth.

As Morris continues to empower others and embark on her own path of discovery, she warmly invites you to join her journey on Instagram at @myretreatcompany. Stay tuned as she prepares to unveil digital courses that are thoughtfully designed to unlock your true potential.

Mark your calendars for an upcoming event—an immersive journaling and visualization class on June 8th. Prepare to cultivate self-reflection and unleash the power of visualization techniques. To sign up, click here.

Savannah Morris's journey of personal growth and resilience stands as an inspiration to all who encounter her radiant spirit. Through her experiences and unwavering determination, she serves as a beacon of hope, guiding others to embrace self-love and ignite transformative shifts in their own lives.

Questions for Savannah? Email her at Retreatcojewelry@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of Will Buck Photography and Rachel Ansley Photography