Starting October 5, 2023, Isle of Palms Recreation Center will team up with Lissa Myers, Tammy Watkins, and Moy Jou Watson (Club Coordinators) to host a FREE Creative Writing Club for students in grades 5-8. The club is open to both boys and girls and will meet every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center in the Minnow Room.

“My beautiful daughter loves to merge her bright wit and style into crafted words. So, honestly, she is the inspiration behind this FREE Creative Writing Club,” shared Lissa Myers, Mother of a Creative Daughter, and Program Coordinator. “The club will focus on capturing imaginative thoughts and ideas on paper and developing comprehensive works of art,” she continued.

“Some kids love sports and others enjoy creative expression,” said Karrie Ferrell, Isle of Palms Recreation Director. “This new program is another opportunity for creative growth and development for our local youth,” she added.

Registration is required. The minimum number of students for the club is 5 and the maximum is 10. There will be a waitlist option.

Registration is required. Visit IOP.net to learn more and REGISTER.