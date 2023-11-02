Discover Charleston's Pet-Friendly Paradise

When it comes to pet-friendly destinations, Charleston stands out as a welcoming haven for both two and four-legged travelers. With a plethora of activities, delightful brunch spots, dog-friendly dining options, and even places to enjoy a cold brew with your furry friend, Charleston is a city that celebrates the bond between humans and their pets. Here, we've curated a list of pet-friendly gems that will make your Charleston adventure an unforgettable experience for both you and your beloved companion.
In Charleston, the love for pets is evident in every corner of the city. Whether you're exploring historic sites, indulging in Southern cuisine, sharing a drink with friends, or enjoying a day at the beach, you and your furry companion are bound to create memories that will last a lifetime in this charming, pet-friendly haven. Charleston isn't just a destination; it's a celebration of the bond between humans and pets.
39 Rue De Jean39 John Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Experience authentic brasserie cuisine without leaving your furry friend behind at 39 Rue de Jean. Their open patio ensures that you can enjoy al fresco dining with your pet year-round.
Bay St. Biergarten549 East Bay St, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Charleston's first contemporary biergarten, Bay Street Biergarten boasts 60 in-house taps and a lively outdoor patio where you're sure to meet new pups while sipping on a refreshing pint.
Bulldog Tours18 Anson Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Immerse yourself in Charleston's rich history with a two-hour guided tour from Bulldog Tours. The best part? Your pup is invited to join you as you explore hidden alleyways and cobblestone streets, making history come alive for both of you, and your pup can burn off some energy while you explore the city.
Charleston Tea Garden6617 Maybank Highway, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29487
Experience the charm of America's only commercial tea garden on 127 lush acres. At Charleston Tea Garden, you can meander through rows of tea plants, sample an array of teas, and select your freshly-steeped souvenirs, making this a unique adventure for tea enthusiasts and their pups.
Drayton Hall3380 Ashley River Road, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29414
Drayton Hall: Take a leisurely stroll through the historic grounds of Drayton Hall. With 125acres of picturesque riverbanks, blooming camellia and azalea gardens, a tranquil reflecting pool, and a grand lawn, this timeless estate offers a serene retreat for you and your furry friend.
Edmund's Oast Restaurant & Brewpub1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
With over 30 rotating taps and weekly events, Edmunds Oast Brewing Co is a fantastic spot to relax with your four-legged friend on their welcoming patio. Savor craft brews and create lasting memories with your beloved pet.
Eli's Table129 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Savor Southern fare with a twist, crafted from local ingredients and served on the welcoming patio at Eli's Table, where you can enjoy the fresh air and fantastic cuisine alongside your loyal companion.
Folly Beach101 E Arctic Ave, Folly Beach, South Carolina
Folly Beach warmly welcomes pups year-round, allowing them to frolic in the waves and dig in the sand. If you venture to The Washout, you'll be treated to views of theMorris Island Lighthouse and surfers catching the waves.
Frothy Beard Brewing Co1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, South Carolina 29407
Spend quality time with your furry friend in the outdoor seating areas of this downtown brewery. Sip on flights, pints, and pitchers while your dog enjoys the company of fellow canine companions.
Home Team BBQ2209 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
The downtown Charleston location offers a fantastic patio for you and your furry companion to enjoy some of the city's finest barbecue. After a satisfying meal, take a stroll through the historic streets of Charleston.
Isle of Palms Front Beach1300 Ocean Blvd, South Carolina 29451
Essential for any beach lover, Isle of Palms offers miles of coastline where dogs can roam off-leash for half of the year. After a dip in the Atlantic, explore the shops and restaurants on Ocean Boulevard for a truly enjoyable day at the beach.
Joe Riley Waterfront ParkVendue Range Concord St, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Enjoy a leisurely walk with your best furry friend in the captivating WaterfrontPark. With its breathtaking harbor views and the iconic Pineapple Fountain, it's a spot that embodies the essence of Charleston's beauty.
Juanita Greenberg's439 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Nachos piled high, deliciously cheap margaritas, and a friendly outdoor patio make Juanita Greenberg's a top pick for pet owners. Here, your dog can socialize, while you enjoy a delightful rendezvous with some of the sweetest pets in Charleston.
Kiawah Island Golf Resort1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island, South Carolina 29455
If you're yearning for live oaks and Spanish moss, the road to Kiawah offers a picturesque drive, and the 10 miles of serene beach that await are perfect for you and your unleashed pup.
Kudu4 Vanderhorst, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
The courtyard at Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer is a wonderful place to explore a variety of craft beers. With 20 taps featuring local brews and selections from across the U.S. and Europe, you and your furry friend are in for a delightful tasting experience.
Le Farfalle15 Beaufain Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
For a taste of modern Italian cuisine, visit Le Farfalle, one of Charleston's newest osterias. Their outdoor seating area provides the ideal backdrop for savoring fine foods alongside your four-legged friend.
Local Parks871 Riverland Dr, Charleston, South Carolina 29412
West Ashley Greenway, Charlestowne Landing, James Island County Park, Colonial Lake Park: Explore the many parks and green spaces Charleston has to offer, where you can enjoy the great outdoors with your pet, whether you prefer scenic walks, historical sites, or expansive lakeside vistas.
Lost Dog Cafe106 W Huron Ave , Folly Beach, South Carolina 29438
Located on Folly Beach, this breakfast and lunch spot offers a perfect patio for you and your dog to relax together. The café's name was inspired by a dog named Hocus, known for going on exciting adventures.
Poogan's Porch188 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Named after the pup that once called it home, Poogan's Porch is a historical Victorian home turned restaurant that extends its Southern hospitality to canine guests. Indulge in a delightful brunch while your furry friend is pampered in this charming setting.
Sullivan's Island BeachStation 23 street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482
Secure a dog permit and explore the designated "stations" in the upper 20's offering plenty of space for play and opportunities for your dog to make new friends. After the beach, take a leisurely stroll along Center Street to admire Sullivan's pastel-colored homes and hidden gardens.
Taco Boy217 Huger Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Enjoy a pet-friendly fiesta at Taco Boy. Sip on a refreshing margarita while sitting on the outdoor patio with your pup by your side, but be prepared to share your taco with your very own four legged taco boy (or girl)!
The Daily652 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
A local brunch favorite, The Daily offers an enticing menu that includes cold-pressed juice, delectable avocado toast, and mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches. Plus, its hip coffeehouse setting provides outdoor seating for you and your pup to enjoy the lively atmosphere.
The Park Cafe730 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, South Carolina 29403
Celebrating the natural beauty of Charleston's Hampton Park, The Park Café offers a seasonal menu featuring healthy staples like avocado toast, farm egg vegetable soup, and shredded kale salad, along with refreshing beverages like chamomile tea and comforting chai.
