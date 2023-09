Football is BACK! While fans across the state are cheering for Tigers or Gamecocks to make it to the Championship this year, we're rooting for our dogs and cats to make it into loving homes! We're making an all-out Adoptions Blitz by cutting the adoption fees in HALF for all dogs and cats aged one year and older. Draft one of our All-Star Recruits to your team at 2455 Remount Rd today!

ADOPT NOW