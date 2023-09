Work is underway to help protect properties from 100 to 314 Ocean Blvd on the Isle of Palms. Collins Construction has been hired by the city of IOP to restore the dunes by scraping the beach, which the state of South Carolina allows under emergency conditions. Plans to build a 6-foot-high dune with trucked-in sand were scrapped when the remnants of Hurricane Idalia skimmed past the Carolina coast the night of Aug. 30 and brought the Atlantic Ocean a little closer to the beachfront homes.