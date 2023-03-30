Excellence in our Island Police Force

Each year, the Isle of Palms Police Department recognize accomplishments in their department and highlight officers, sergeants, specialists, supporters, lieutenants, and staff who stand out amongst his or her peers for outstanding displays of leadership and volunteering. The 2022 awards banquet highlighted the individuals above, who displayed exemplary performance in his or her duties and were presented with awards. Last December, the following individuals were recognized:

SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR - Sergeant Matt Storen

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR - Officer Sydney Kowsky

OFFICER OF THE YEAR - Detective Joe Tumminelli

PROFESSIONAL STAFF MEMBER OF THE YEAR - Code Enforcement Officer Jace Kowsky

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program's annual fundraising banquet will highlight these individuals in our island's police force for going above and beyond to protect and serve our community. This is a gentle reminder that we are so fortunate to have the IOPPD - our community is a safer place because of them. If you would like to celebrate first responders and our community members, we invite you to purchase tickets for the 2023 LENS Banquet, which will take place this May 15, 2023, at the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort.

LENS hosts this banquet in recognition of National Police Week and honoring the Isle of Palms Police Department. You can purchase tickets for the event and/or become a sponsor. The event will feature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, catered food, and entertainment provided by live music, guest speakers, and our renowned live auction, hosted by Tom Crawford, and featuring items you won't want to miss out on.

The Isle of Palms 'LENS' Program, sponsored by the IOP Exchange Club, could not operate without charitable donations. It is the driving force behind the positive impacts our organization makes in our community. If you value helping the lives of those in critical need, improving safety on the island, and showing your sincerest appreciation for law enforcement, then please consider attending or donating to this amazing event.

LENS Program Core Initiatives:

Financial Aid to those in Need

LENS supports hardship requests by providing financial assistance. In 2022, LENS provided financial aid to an officer whose wife sustained lengthy hospitalization for dire medical conditions, resulting in her being unable to work. LENS was able to assist with medical and other expenses at a time the family needed most. This type of support embraces the essence of the program: to help sustain a strong police force in our community.

The Gift of Education

The LENS Educational Scholarship program awards funds to those seeking primary and secondary education. In 2022, LENS awarded their first $4,000 Education Scholarship to an OIPPD officer for a portion of his child's freshman year tuition. These scholarships are supported by our generous Scholarship champions.

Support for the Community

The emphasis of this goal is to aid community residents or tourists who suffer unusual financial hardships and also provide support to community activities that encourage safety and wellness. LENS was able to join a community fundraiser to support an active community member who has been battling cancer for years. In addition, LENS made a temporary housing hardship away to an employee of an island business.