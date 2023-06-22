Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Presents Scholarships

Twenty-eight guests were welcomed at the May 25 Exchange Club dinner, including high school counselors and parents of the eight high school seniors who were awarded a total of $21,000 in college scholarships.

This is always a special evening for the students and their parents, and Exchange members always look forward to presenting the scholarships, which were funded by the organization’s March 11 Oyster Roast. Members enjoy hearing the students’ stories of overcoming life’s obstacles. Everyone in the room realized how outstanding these students are.