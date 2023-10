× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Congratulations to Mamon Raber on winning The Greatest Dessert Award and Gerald Robertson for winning The Greatest Chili Award last week at our Fall Festival!

Thank you to everyone who attended & to the volunteers! It was a fun afternoon with Trunk or Treat, a corn hole tournament, chili cook off and dessert bake off!