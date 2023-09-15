Fight Like A Girl

× Expand Istock

Violence against women and girls is a global pandemic; more than 1 in 4 women have suffered violence at the hands of their loved ones.

According to the World Health Organization, roughly 30% of women worldwide have been subjected to either physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

We are a target and taught from a young age to always be on alert. However, being alert isn’t always enough. What if we were able to learn one thing that could save our lives in a dangerous situation? It could prevent years of therapy and instill a “Wonder Woman” brand of confidence, projecting power instead of weakness to any monster on the streets.

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department has partnered with Mount Pleasant Family Martial Arts owner and third-degree black belt professional Stile Drewry to host a self-defense series for women 16 and older. The first session is slated for Sept. 11, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drewry, also a certified intervention coach with five years of experience in law enforcement, teaches the same techniques officers use in threatening situations.

“Participants can expect to learn a variety of knee and elbow strikes, bear hug escapes – if someone grabs you from behind – choke from the front, wrist grab and whatever else arises,” he said. “This is an open forum to learn how to protect yourself and instill confidence.”

Additionally, he encouraged everyone to come with questions based on real life scenarios so he can help participants navigate the safest possible approach to defending themselves.

He also will cover topics we don’t always think about, such as social intelligence and common sense – everything from posting on social media to making good choices with your phone. For example, Drewry mentioned: “Don’t check your phone when you get in the car immediately. Drive somewhere else, then check. A perp is less likely to follow you in his car versus watch and wait as you walk to your car. Little things we do are often the biggest display of our lives.”

Seize this opportunity to learn something that could save your life. People are weird, so familiarize yourself with being a superhero. Instill confidence and learn to be a badass. Be aware and don’t live in fear.

Registration is open at IOP.net/recreation. The cost of the program is $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. Sessions also are scheduled for Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More dates will be added for 2024.