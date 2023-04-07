Fights Lead to Gunfire on IOP Beach

Six people were injured by gunfire on the Isle of Palms on April 7th, and an accident involving an ambulance carrying one of the victims to the hospital shut down the IOP Connector for several hours.

According to IOP Police spokesman Sgt. Matt Storen, officers were called to the beach at 5:24 p.m., where they found a group of up to 1,000 high school students involved in multiple fights. Gun shots were fired and six people were hit. Four of them were transported by ambulance to the MUSC Trauma Center in Charleston, while the other two apparently were driven to the hospital in private vehicles.

Storen said none of the injuries were life-threatening. He said multiple people had been detained and were being interviewed. He added that there was no active shooter situation and no threat to the general public.

Storen said 20 state and local law enforcement agencies were involved in the situation.

The Isle of Palms City Council will host an emergency meeting tomorrow, April 8th, at noon.