Five Strategies To Prepare To Care For Mom Or Dad

The responsibility of caring for older adults often falls on the shoulders of family members who may be ill-prepared for this important job. The unpredictability of aging can make this task even more challenging. However, thoughtful planning and a proactive approach can lighten this burden and improve the quality of life for older adults.

A family affair - Advance care planning can help families navigate the complexities of decision-making. Keep in mind that advance care planning goes beyond legal documentation. It’s all about understanding the values, beliefs and preferences of your mom or dad, and it takes into account everyday decisions, not just those related to medical issues. Studies suggest that advance care planning can improve patient and family satisfaction and reduce stress, anxiety and depression for surviving relatives.

A model for aging in place - Recent research supports the importance of in-home care, which isn’t just about providing services; it’s about enhancing an older person’s life. Aging in place has been associated with better health outcomes, improved quality of life and cost savings. The key is to choose high-quality services that prioritize the needs of the older person.

Safety first - Many older adults take multiple medications, and managing them is a daunting but very important task. Mismanaging has the potential to lead to errors, omissions and severe consequences. With tools such as Sweetpak Rx, offered by Sweetgrass Pharmacy, each pack of medications is presorted by dose, minimizing confusion.

Independence and assurance - Evidence continues to emerge on the benefits of technology in elder care. From health monitoring wearables to fall detection devices and telehealth services, technology fosters independence, improves health outcomes and provides reassurance for family caregivers. Explore options and choose devices or services that best fit Mom or Dad’s lifestyle and care needs.

The overlooked component - Research shows that caregiver stress can impact the quality of care provided to senior citizens. You should focus on both sides of the care equation. Caregivers need to feel valued, heard and supported through respite care, educational programs and emotional support networks.

By employing these evidence-based strategies, families can prepare for the uncertainty that comes with caring for an older person. These strategies can pave the way for successful aging in place, ultimately ensuring that seniors enjoy the dignity, respect and quality of life they deserve.

Jeffrey Grossman is chief executive officer of Commonwise Home Care.