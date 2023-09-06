FREE Lifesaving Celebration this Thursday

Please don't miss our 149th Annual Celebration of Lifesaving Success this Thursday at 6pm at the Hotel Indigo in Mount Pleasant. This exciting, FREE event will mark the 10th anniversary of No Kill Charleston, followed by a reception with food and drinks! All of this to celebrate the lifesaving work that our members (donors, volunteers, and adopters) make possible at YOUR Charleston Animal Society. See below for details and please bring a guest! There is limited seating, so CLICK HERE TO RSVP!

RSVP TODAY

EXCLUSIVE CAMPUS EXPANSION UPDATE

You will be among the first to hear details on the largest expansion of Charleston Animal Society in its 149-year history. We will be sharing details on the additional campus features that will expand our ability to help even more animals here and across the great state of South Carolina.

HUMANITARIAN AWARD PRESENTATION

The highest honor Charleston Animal Society gives is the Elizabeth Bradham Humanitarian Award. This year we will recognize the work of the late D.P. Lowther who dedicated his life to saving the only native horse breed in South Carolina -- the Marsh Tacky.

COMMUNITY AMBASSADOR AWARD

We are honored to present the Community Ambassador Award to the Town of Mount Pleasant. This municipality has been a great partner to Charleston Animal Society and has provided key leadership among government entities in Charleston County by recognizing that the overwhelming majority of pet owners consider their animals part of their families.