Free Resident Trailer Parking

You’ve seen the new signs by the boat trailer parking spaces in the shared parking lot at the Marina. The boat trailer parking spaces are available to IOP residents only (with a resident decal). After 3pm, as trailer spaces become available, those spaces will be made available to vehicles visiting the restaurant. Resident trucks and trailers do not have to be removed by 3pm but they must be removed by midnight.

Starting this weekend, there will be a parking attendant directing and managing parking in the shared lot.