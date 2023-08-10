FREE Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn Featuring SC Reptiles

WHEN: Thursday, September 14, 2023

TIME: 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Beachside, 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms (look for the RED FLAG)

WHAT: City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department and Coastal Expeditions will host a FREE Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn - SC Reptiles on the beach (25th Avenue) Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. The event is FREE for residents and visitors.

This event is the third in a series offered by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department in 2023. During this stroll, Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP Manager, Guide and Naturalist, will share details about reptiles that are indigenous to the SC coast.

“Over 140+ native reptiles and amphibians make their home in South Carolina. Alligators, frogs and toads, lizards, salamanders, snakes, and turtles are crucial to our ecosystem,” shared Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP Manger, Guide, and Naturalist. “They help with pest control, seed dispersal and germination, and they are prey for other wildlife,” she continued. However, according to the South Carolina department of Natural Resources, these reptiles and amphibians are “faced with immense challenges - changes in the landscape which leads to habitat loss and degradation, vehicle mortality, and more!

“We are so excited to team up with Coastal Expedition and include SC Reptiles in our FREE Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn series through the Isle of Palms Recreation Center. There is so much to learn about our South Carolina native reptilian creatures. It is fascinating!”, said Karrie Ferrell, Isle of Palms Recreation Department Director.

In the event of inclement weather, follow Isle of Palms Recreation Department social media updates. Rain date is Friday, September 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., beachside at 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms. Additional dates and topics for the 2023 Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn Series include: • October 12 Birds • November 9 Sea Life Visit IOP.net to learn more and REGISTER. Registration is FREE.