FRIENDS of the Library Celebrates Month of Thanks & Giving

Charleston FRIENDS of the Library (CFOL) will focus the month of November on giving thanks to all who support our mission of supporting programming in the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL). We are raising awareness of the many programs that support children, teens and families.

Programming like story times for all ages, to promote literacy and a love of reading from a young age; escape rooms to teach team building and analytical thinking; book clubs; movie nights; homework assistance; and school snack programs. These programs give children a safe place to go after school and on weekends where they can learn, have fun, and develop skills. We are so very thankful to the CCPL Team for creating such thoughtful programs for children of all ages! Please visit CCPL to learn more about children’s programming at the library branch closest to you.

When you support the FRIENDS, you can make a difference for the most vulnerable members of the community. Because of a gift from an incredibly generous donor, everything raised in the month of November will be matched up to $2500. Learn how you can double your impact and donate here

We have several events planned during the month, all proceeds will support CCPL programming:

Two Blokes Brewing is hosting a Pint Night on Thursday, November 16 starting at 4:00 p.m. – CFOL will receive $1 for every pint sold! Come raise a glass to our library!

History and Biography Pop-Up Book Sale on Wednesday, November 29 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Main Library located at 68 Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. Great opportunity to stock your shelves!

Follow FRIENDS on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to learn more about our library and see your support in action!

For more information:

Leah Donaldson, Executive Director, CFOL

director@charlestonlibraryfriends.org; 843-805-6882