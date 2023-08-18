From “Young Pier Barnacles” to One of the Oldest Surf Clubs on the East Coast

In 1963, four self-proclaimed "young pier barnacles," Hal Coste, Tom Proctor, Lucy Jacobs, and Sally Price, embarked on a journey that led to the establishment of the Carolina Coast Surf Club. Little did they know then that this venture would evolve into one of the most enduring surf clubs along the East Coast. "This was 60 years ago," recalls Hal Coste, reflecting on the club's origins. "We were a bunch of kids, 15 and 16 years old, who didn't have a clue about what we were getting into."

Originating in Sullivan's Island, the group adopted bylaws from an active surf club in Florida, given that the Carolina Coast Surf Club was a pioneering initiative in the region at that time. The club's membership, ranging from 13 to 19 years old, peaked at 20 surfers of both genders. Through the late 60s, the club prospered, but it gradually went dormant due to life's unfolding events, including college pursuits, the Vietnam War Draft, and the gradual transition away from longboards.

Coste himself took a break when he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967. Upon his return, he found the club inactive. "Everyone just sort of went their separate ways," he reminisces. The 1980s marked a turning point, thanks to the resurgence of longboards and advancements in surfboard materials. Coste describes this revival as individuals rediscovering their "stoke." He elaborates, "We call it the 'stoke.' It's that feeling you get riding a good wave—it's different from playing tennis or golf."

Though each member continued to surf independently, their paths reconverged in the water as the club rekindled after Sally Price spotted Coste on HGTV during a renovation project in 2000. A few phone calls later, the gang was back together, and the Carolina Coast Surf Club was reinstated. The group resumed annual reunions and ventured on surfing escapades to destinations like Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.

However, the emergence of Covid-19 disrupted their revitalized rhythm. "The impact on the club was profound," notes Tom Proctor. "It dealt us a significant blow." But now, the Carolina Coast Surf Club is on the upswing once more. They're gearing up to celebrate their 60th anniversary during Labor Day weekend, marking their first event since 2019. The festivities include a Friday night kick-off party followed by a Saturday night social at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. Surfing sessions will be held in front of the Windjammer.

"We've sent out 100-200 invitations," shares Price, with Lucy Jacobs adding, "We've even invited former members, evoking the spirit of our initial meetings." Amid the evolution of surfing and the club's dynamics, the founders underline the unwavering bond they share. "Many old clubs have faded away, and even some of California's venerable ones have disappeared," points out Proctor, emphasizing, "For us to remain united for 60 years is truly exceptional."

Coste echoes this sentiment about the club's enduring camaraderie, stating, "We want to stress that the core of this group is still intact, even after six decades." Beyond surfing, the Carolina Coast Surf Club extends its impact to the community. Price emphasizes the group's commitment to activities like beach and street cleanups on Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. The club is also deeply rooted in cherished values, prioritizing inclusivity and a strong family orientation.

Coste adds, "We strive to be welcoming and open to all." Proctor shares an inspiring tale of a paraplegic individual who attends the club's reunions every year. "We have pictures of us placing him on a surfboard and guiding him in. He can't stand, but the joy on his face is undeniable."

Through their upcoming Labor Day Weekend event, the Carolina Coast Surf Club envisions a post-pandemic resurgence that will attract enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. "We're focused on generating renewed interest in the club, rebuilding it," asserts Proctor, leaving us with this thought: "We all still surf, and we're pretty darn good at it. Legends in our own minds." Indeed, legends in our eyes as well!