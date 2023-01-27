Shop Goldbug

× 1 of 27 Expand Ashley Martin's own hand-built, gold-filled jewelry line × 2 of 27 Expand Ashley Martin's own handmade, gold-filled jewelry line × 3 of 27 Expand The "Charm Bar" × 4 of 27 Expand × 5 of 27 Expand Mecha Mendez leather handbags × 6 of 27 Expand Linne skincare × 7 of 27 Expand Ashley Martin behind the checkout desk at Goldbug × 8 of 27 Expand Tatine lotin and candle line × 9 of 27 Expand Abby Alley brass jewelry × 10 of 27 Expand × 11 of 27 Expand × 12 of 27 Expand Natalie Martin clothing line × 13 of 27 Expand × 14 of 27 Expand × 15 of 27 Expand The "Charm Bar" × 16 of 27 Expand × 17 of 27 Expand The Buzz, perfume and insect repellent × 18 of 27 Expand × 19 of 27 Expand The Buzz × 20 of 27 Expand × 21 of 27 Expand × 22 of 27 Expand × 23 of 27 Expand Owner, Ashley Martin × 24 of 27 Expand × 25 of 27 Expand × 26 of 27 Expand Meet the owner! Ashley Martin × 27 of 27 Expand Goldbug owner, Ashley Martin Prev Next

The next time you’re heading to Sullivan’s Island for one of Home Team BBQ’s famous gamechangers or a thirst-quenching margarita from Mex-1, don’t forget to pencil in a visit to Goldbug, the resort-inspired boutique owned by Ashley Martin that undeniably captures the relaxed essence of island living.

Nestled right under Mex-1 on the main Sullivan’s Island strip, Goldbug is the favored brick and mortar for those in the market for unique hand-built, gold-filled jewelry (designed and hand made by the owner herself) or Ashley’s impressive collection of handbags, hats, resort-wear, clothing, candles, and apothecary. The designer brands you’ll find donning the walls, shelves, and tables represent an intentional, curated arrangement spanning from local artists in Charleston to exotic artists from California, Kenya, and Tanzania.

While Ashely carries dozens of unique brands that individually draw in their own crowds, each piece in her treasure trove all assimilate to the same binding theme: an easy, laid back, elevated island vibe. They represent pieces of clothing that you can dress up or down. Articles of clothing that shoppers can wear comfortably while barefoot on the beach before transitioning to a night out by styling them with tasteful shoes or accessories. “Casual luxury,” as Ashley refers to it.

Ashley jokes that she caters to the “cool island moms” who appreciate the same summery, vacation-inspired apparel and accessories that she does. She notes that her store offers a wide selection for mothers and daughters. “Mothers often come in to check out my new jewelry pieces while my ‘charm bar’ can entertain their daughters,” Ashley says, drawing reference to the impressive assortment of charms perched just a few feet off the ground, begging the average kid inside to start assembling his or her own charm bracelet or necklace.

“I love seeing the generations of women who step inside or the customers who return every year when they visit Charleston on vacation. I love building connections and meeting people from all over the world,” the owner says.

Ashley is always on the hunt to bring the next best brand to the Lowcountry. She spends countless hours researching online and attending markets and shows in New York City and Miami, FL. In fact, Ashley told us the day we sat down together that she was flying out to Miami the next morning to find new items to introduce to her Fall assortment.

“Sometimes, a customer will walk in wearing something that catches my eye. I’ll compliment him or her on whatever it is and then that night I’ll dig deeper on the brand to see if it’s something I can carry,” Ashley tells us.

Some of Ashley’s favorite brands in the store right now are:

Abby Alley, this incredible fair-trade Chicago-based artist that hand-designs brass jewelry and partners with artists from Kenya and Tanzania to produce her modern designs. Natalie Martin, a designer out of California who specializes in dresses and coverups. Goldbug has an exclusive partnership with this brand. For as long as they carry it, no other shop in Mount Pleasant or Sullivan’s Island is allowed to. Mecha Mendez, an Argentinean born accessories brand who has undeniably perfected the contemporary leather handbag. Tatine, the soy-based candle company that Ashley and her customers quickly developed an addiction to and now Goldbug carries almost the whole line. The Buzz, a local sustainable company creating nourishing skincare and perfume that repels insects naturally; and lastly. Maya Chia and Linne, two fabulous local skincare brands that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.

But before there were all those incredible brands worth highlighting, there was just one product that started it all: Ashley’s very own high-quality, hand-built jewelry line. When you visit the store, you’ll find the eye-catching collection on the back wall shimmering under the ceiling lights. The pieces reflect a modern, minimalist taste and are made from 14-carat gold fill, which is a thick bonded gold that Ashley refers to as “forever gold” because customers can be hard on it without harming it.

“You don’t have to worry about showering, swimming, or really any other activity that often accompanies living along the coast,” Ashley says.

The best part? Because Ashley makes and sells her jewelry directly, it’s sold at an affordable price. There is no middleman hijacking the price tag. Thanks to the hammering, piercing, and cutting techniques Ashley uses in her creation process, no two pieces are the same. Some will even have the faint traces and outlines of her handprints.

“I like the slight irregularities and imperfections in my pieces. I’ve always been naturally drawn to the understated and slightly primal nature of things."

Ashley studied Anthropology in college. She grew fascinated by adornments and the special items individuals select to wear when they’re putting themselves together. “Whether it’s a tattoo or a pair of earrings, I love that everyone decorates themselves differently.”

Ashley’s affection for the understated isn’t just reflective in the jewelry she designs, it’s also evident in the locations she’s chosen to set up shop. Ashley first moved to the island in 2005 and met her now-husband, John, who grew up on Sullivan’s Island. The couple share their daughter, Wrenny (8) and son, Miles (10). About a decade after moving to the island, Ashley grew curious as to why the business district on Sullivan’s consisted mainly of restaurants. “There weren’t many shops, just the Sandpiper Art Gallery at the time, and I just thought it would be amazing to have a shop here for the locals and tourists,” Ashley recounts.

Then one day, she saw what no one else did – the opportunity to remodel a tiny space under the staircase that used to be the old Station 22 into a store. “It was small and cramped, just 80 square feet before we expanded, but it was enough to get myself established here.”

The size inspired the name. When she first opened her doors in 2016, the 80 square foot space was “tiny like a little bug,” Ashley jokes. It was a fitting name, especially with the Edgar Allen Poe reference and Goldbug island just on the other side of the Ben Sawyer bridge.

The space she chose on Sullivan’s was nothing if not unconventional. It’s Ashley’s ability to visualize the possibilities that sprung Goldbug to life. And today, Ashley is exercising that same gift while preparing to open a second shop in Mount Pleasant this May in what used to be a former bar called “The Zoo.” Ashley isn’t afraid to venture off the beaten path and pour in a little TLC to transform a space. She says those little hole-in-the-wall places or deep alley way spaces are the locations she gravitates to while traveling herself.

“I really enjoy things with character and history. I appreciate that people who grew up here will remember the space as different things throughout the years. Renovating the old into the new, it’s a special thing,” Ashley says.

And a special thing Goldbug has become, thanks to the support surrounding the accomplished mother of two. Ashley’s husband, John, is a long-time arborist transitioning only recently to becoming a fishing guide. “He’s such an island kid at heart and the happiest when he’s on the water,” Ashley says.

John is extremely supportive of Ashley’s passions and the two work well together juggling and raising their children, who attend Sullivan’s Island Elementary School.

The kids can walk home from school to the shop, which Ashley says is often a huge help. Alongside her supportive husband, Ashley attributes much of her success as a full-time small business owner and matriarch to her trusted employees, Simms, and Linda. The team of three have kept the shop running smoothly over the years. Simms Hindman has been with Goldbug for six years now and there’s a strong chance you’ll find her cheerful personality and warm smile greeting you the next time you stop by.

Shoppers this Spring can look forward to a higher concertation on island-apparel, from swimsuits and cover-ups to sarongs and straw hats. Ashley will ultimately transition Goldbug to become a preferred destination for beachwear and accessories while relocating many of her favorite clothing brands to her new Mount Pleasant shop. Stay tuned, Lucky Dog Publishing will release another feature piece on Ashley Martin and everything you’ll want and need to know about her new store this Spring.

Visit Goldbug online! https://shopgoldbug.com/