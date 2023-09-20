Golden Hour Charleston: Monthly Golden Retriever Meetups

Golden retriever enthusiasts, Hannah Shaffer and Kendra Nedell, launched Golden Hour Charleston in March 2023 after their dogs, Brinkley and Eddy, became fast friends and broadened their playdates to include more furry pals.

“We were inundated with messages from fellow owners eager to join,” Shaffer shares. “That's when we knew we had to make it official.”

The pair initiated an Instagram account, @goldenhourchs, as a central platform for others wanting to participate. With over 400 followers, the account provides details of upcoming meetups and highlights from past events.

“In the beginning, we'd have a handful of attendees,” Shaffer reminisces during a recent Tuesday gathering. “Now, we regularly see at least 25 dogs.”

Their friendship began serendipitously earlier that year when Shaffer and Nedell crossed paths during a morning walk. “Eddy and Brinkley clicked right away,” Nedell says.

Documenting their dogs' adventures on Instagram (@youvegotbrinkley and @eddytheoverretriever), they piqued the curiosity of fellow golden retriever parents, leading to increased interest in group hangouts.

“It's developed into such a tight-knit community,” Nedell observes, emphasizing the affable nature of golden retrievers.

Dog lovers from across Charleston converge, equipped with toys and balls for the dogs to enjoy. Some owners even contribute communal items like water containers, fostering an environment of camaraderie for both canines and humans.

October may witness a fun twist, with Shaffer teasing the idea of a costume-themed meet-up.

“Dressing them up would be a delightful sight. Plus, it’d help differentiate them!”

Although most meetups are held near Station 26 ½ on Sullivan’s Island, the location is subject to change, especially with Halloween costumes in mind.

Another concern is the presence of coyotes. “We’re considering a slight relocation. Many of the coyote incidents reported are around Stations 26 and 27,” Nedell expresses with concern.

Coyote trapping signs at the entrance to these beach paths underscore the issue. And while Golden Hour Charleston focuses on fun, Nedell stresses safety, especially given the expanding participant numbers.

“It’s crucial to stay vigilant, ensuring dogs don't stray too far,” she advises.

Generally, these meetups have been smooth, thanks to the amiable nature of golden retrievers. However, supervising pets in large gatherings remains essential. For the latest information or any queries, followers are encouraged to check the Golden Hour Charleston Instagram or reach out directly through direct messages.