×

The Isle Of Palms Police Department continues to see golf cart violations on the island roadways. With summer starting, more people will be on these roadways. Please make sure you are following state laws regarding the operation of golf carts when you use them.

Please also remember state open container laws and DUI laws are also applicable when operating a golf cart or low speed vehicle (LSV).

Golf carts are prohibited on SC-703 (Palm Blvd) and both golf carts and LSV's are prohibited from SC-517 (IOP Connector).