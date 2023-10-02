Halloween Carnival and Golf Cart Parade

×
Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Location:
IOP Recreation Center
24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451
Golf Cart Parade Registration - NOW OPEN!
All Golf Carts must be registered to participate.
Must have household set up to register online. If you have not established a household please come by the Recreation Center for assistance.
Halloween Golf Cart Parade Rules
Golf Cart Parade Route
Parade line up starts at 3:30 pm on 27th Avenue.
Parade begins at 4:00pm SHARP!
Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 best decorated golf carts.
Laws pertaining to the operation of Golf Carts
×