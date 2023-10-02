Halloween Carnival and Golf Cart Parade

Celebrate ‘Spooky Season’ on the island. There will be a Halloween costume golf cart parade, a drive-thru haunted house, inflatables, food vendors and treats for children. Free and open to the public.

by

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location:

IOP Recreation Center

24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Golf Cart Parade Registration - NOW OPEN!               

All Golf Carts must be registered to participate.

Must have household set up to register online. If you have not established a household please come by the Recreation Center for assistance.

Halloween Golf Cart Parade Rules

Golf Cart Parade Route

Parade line up starts at 3:30 pm on 27th Avenue.

Parade begins at 4:00pm SHARP!

Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 best decorated golf carts.

Laws pertaining to the operation of Golf Carts