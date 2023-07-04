Happy Fourth Of July

A fun-packed day is ahead for the 4th of July!

10am: Golf cart parade- will start at Ocean Blvd and 4th Avenue and end at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club located at 201 Palm Blvd.

This event will have an impact on some roads on the island. Look for traffic updates and road closures from the Isle of Palms Police Department

9pm: IOP Fireworks Show- The area of the beach between 21st Avenue to 3rd Sea Cabins will close at 6:30 p.m. for the set up and preparation of the show. Please be prepared to leave the beach in this area and remove your belongings by 6:30 p.m. (You may watch the show from inside the Isle of Palms County Park area or behind the restroom facilities)

Important safety information

-Please take a photo of your child(ren) before starting your beach day, so our Public Safety team can locate them if they wander off.

-Fireworks are permitted in IOP by professionals ONLY. Please do not bring or operate fireworks on the island.

-Swimming and wading in the waters of Breach Inlet is prohibited due to the swift and dangerous currents in the area. Any exposed sandbars can fill in quickly with water as the tide changes and winds shift.

-It’s recommended that swimmers avoid inlets or areas where the water or currents move quickly as even the strongest swimmers or surfers can be overtaken by these dynamic ocean currents on the northern or southern end of Isle of Palms.

For more information, visit: https://www.iop.net/event/independence-day-fireworks-show

We hope you have a booming 4th of July!