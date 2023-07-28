Highlighting Isle Of Palms Spirit Of The Island Award Recipients Acme Lowcountry Kitchen And Ted Kinghorn

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen and Ted Kinghorn were selected for their volunteerism and generous contributions to the Isle of Palms community.

Acme is an instrumental member of the Isle Of Palms business community and provides ongoing support to first responders and other organizations on the island.

Much of Kinghorn’s work is centered around the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Program, which aims to provide law enforcement with support to strengthen community relations and improve public safety on Isle Of Palms.

Thank you all for your dedication to community service!