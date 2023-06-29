Holiday Weekend Activities & Updates for Sullivan’s Island

Town Hall Closure

Town Hall will close Monday 7/3/23 at 5 p.m. and reopen Wednesday 7/5/23 at 8am in observance of the Independence Day holiday. While all non-essential employees will enjoy the holiday, first responders will be on duty and standing by at the ready to assist residents and visitors. Additional Fire and Police employees will be available given the large number of visitors expected to arrive and enjoy a day at the beach. In the event of an emergency always dial 9-1-1; for non-emergency fire and police contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-72

Holiday activities