Holiday Weekend Activities & Updates for Sullivan’s Island

Town Hall Closure
Town Hall will close Monday 7/3/23 at 5 p.m. and reopen Wednesday 7/5/23 at 8am in observance of the Independence Day holiday. While all non-essential employees will enjoy the holiday, first responders will be on duty and standing by at the ready to assist residents and visitors. Additional Fire and Police employees will be available given the large number of visitors expected to arrive and enjoy a day at the beach. In the event of an emergency always dial 9-1-1; for non-emergency fire and police contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-72
Holiday activities
- Golf Cart Parade – The golf cart parade will depart Sunrise Presbyterian Church at 9am 7-4-23, travel along Middle Street to Station 28.5 and then to Atlantic Avenue to arrive at the Sullivan’s Island Elementary School bus loop parking lot. You can register to participate in the golf cart decorating contest by registering at Town Hall through Monday afternoon. Awards will be given to the top three best decorated carts. Upon arrival at the school, doughnuts, coffee, and snow cones will be offered to participants.
- Salute From the Shore – The Independence Day flyover by vintage and current military aircraft will begin at 11am. The flight will be from Murrel’s Inlet to Beaufort and is expected to pass over Sullivan’s Island between 11:40am and 1:30PM. Beachgoers are encouraged to come out early to swtch the vintage aircrafts, followed by the military planes flying down the South Carolina coastline.
- Fireworks Display – Residents are invited to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the evening at Stith Park. Music by Shem Creek Boogie Band will begin at 6pm and fireworks at dusk.