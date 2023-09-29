× Expand Getty Images

The Isle of Palms Fire Department and the Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission have partnered to facilitate the installation of cost-effective home fire sprinklers for Isle Of Palms homeowners. The Fire Department recommends home fire sprinklers because they can increase overall fire safety by allowing more time to escape.

“Once there is a fire, we’re racing against the clock to rescue someone before the fire grows beyond our control,” said Isle of Palms Fire Marshal Travis Stafford. "The sprinklers give people time to leave the home and they allow more time for firefighters to arrive on the scene to swiftly extinguish the flames."

Read more on our website: https://bit.ly/3PTK7eM

Visit the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for more fire safety tips.