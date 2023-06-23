Independence Day Fireworks Show to be Held at IOP

× Expand do you know beach (14 × 11.249 in) - fireworks isle of palms

WHAT: The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) will host its Independence Day Fireworks Show. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are required to leave the beach and remove their belongings by 6:30 p.m. to allow preparation for the event. The area of the beach between 21st Avenue to 3rd Sea Cabins will close at that time. Guests may remain inside the Isle of Palms County Park area or behind the restroom facilities to watch the show.

Fireworks are not permitted in the City of Isle of Palms and must be operated by professionals only.

The public is encouraged to view more information about Independence Day in IOP here: Everything you need to know about 4th of July in the City of Isle of Palms

WHO: City of Isle of Palms, residents, visitors

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Isle of Palms Front Beach area

1118 Ocean Blvd.

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

WHY: To provide a family-friendly Independence Day celebration