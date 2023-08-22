IOP Rec Dep. to Host Farmer’s Market September 21

WHEN September 21 - Safety Day with Isle of Palms Police and Fire

TIME 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Isle of Palms Recreation Center (front lawn, under the Oaks)

WHAT City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the fourth Farmer’s Market for the 2023 season on September 21st. The Safety Day themed market will include:

Sandy the Police K-9 Officer

Fire Trucks

Rescue Vehicles

Police Cars

Other Police Vehicles

Locally grown produce

Local artists, crafters, and photographers

Other vendors, booths, and displays.

Live Music

Vendor features

Food trucks

Specialty Food

Fairy Hair

FREE Family-friendly activities – Balloon Art, Games, Face Painting, Scavenger Hunt

Playground

Open play recreation fields and courts

Free gifts (while supplies last)

“The September Farmers Market is particularly special because we celebrate our brave police officers, safety officers, fire fighters, medics, and support and administrative teams on IOP. They risk their lives in an instance to help the residents and visitors on the island. This is our way of saying thank you so much for all you do!” Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director.

The last Farmers Market for the 2023 season is October 19th.

Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.