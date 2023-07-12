IOP Rec Department to Host Creative Writing Series

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department – along with instructor Holly Vories – will offer a creative writing series, “Writing from Memory,” Tuesdays, from August 22nd to October 10th, 2023. Each event runs from 10 am to 11:30 am.

During the eight-session series, participants will develop their writing skills and use their own personal experiences to develop stories on a page. Plot, style, character development, tone, dialogue, and editing skills are only a few elements covered in the series.

The series cost for Isle of Palms residents is $40 and $45 for non-residents/visitors. Walk-ins are welcome and the series is prorated based on entry date. Visit IOP.net to learn more and register.

“Memories are stories in storage,” said Karrie Ferrell, Isle of Palms Recreation Director. “Holly will help you pull them out of storage and create a story that can be shared for generations to come.”